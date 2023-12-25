Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

