New Hampshire Trust Purchases 8,412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,089,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 3,971,752 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 12,007,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

