Maverick Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.71 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.37659025 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $11,579,744.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

