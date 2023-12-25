Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.27 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00007180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a digital asset that represents a stake and voting rights in the Santos Football Club ecosystem. It allows holders to influence club decisions through “fan voting.” Santos FC, a renowned football club, introduced the SANTOS token to foster deeper engagement with its fan base and democratize club decisions. Holders of SANTOS tokens can participate in polls, gain access to exclusive content, engage in token-specific events, and trade or hold the tokens. The SANTOS token is a collaboration between Binance and Santos FC, designed to revolutionize the fan experience.”

