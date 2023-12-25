Jito Price Reaches $2.74 on Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Jito has a market capitalization of $315.24 million and $167.70 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jito has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00006311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.49311706 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $110,836,885.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

