NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 79,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

NIKE stock traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. 46,666,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

