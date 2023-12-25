Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

