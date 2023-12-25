Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

