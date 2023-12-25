Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.34. 3,110,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,662. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

