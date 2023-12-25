NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.84 or 1.00052221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.