QUASA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,476.84 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. QUASA has a market cap of $106,975.28 and approximately $1,476.84 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.84 or 1.00052221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00150849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00091216 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $846.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

