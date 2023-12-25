Steem Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $116.13 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00166100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00540691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00397860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00117091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,623,968 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

