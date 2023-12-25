Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.43 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $170.43 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,439.81 or 1.00011483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011876 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00147754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04345302 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $4,990,341.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

