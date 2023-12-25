Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $355.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $355.01 million and $65.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00007802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.74 or 0.05227915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00109295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.