Ethereum Classic Trading Up 7.5% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $21.36 or 0.00049172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $195.17 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00166100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.85 or 0.00540691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00397860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00117091 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,706,114 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

