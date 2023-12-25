Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 55.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $205,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $236.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average is $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.06 and a 52-week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.