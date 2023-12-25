Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

