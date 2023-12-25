Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

