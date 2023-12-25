Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. 26,740,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

