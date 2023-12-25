Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 65 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after acquiring an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.36. 1,577,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.