Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.36. 1,577,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,786. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

