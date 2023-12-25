Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

