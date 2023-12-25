Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 74.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

