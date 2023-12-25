B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 106.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 62.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 998,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 41.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.00. 30,095,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,830,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

