B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

