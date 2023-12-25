Creditcoin Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $148.17 million and approximately $57.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005783 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

