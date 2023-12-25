BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $265.39 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. BNB has a total market cap of $40.26 billion and $767.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $265.39 or 0.00611636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,605 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

