BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $265.39 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. BNB has a total market cap of $40.26 billion and $767.66 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $265.39 or 0.00611636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,605 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
