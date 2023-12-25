Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 6,079,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

