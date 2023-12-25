CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,854,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,029,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

