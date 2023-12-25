Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,121.98. 1,908,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,071. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

