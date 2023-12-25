Trelleborg AB (publ) (TBABF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) is one of 177 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Trelleborg AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Trelleborg AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Trelleborg AB (publ) pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 28.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A 4.48 Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors $6.13 billion $582.30 million -260.17

Analyst Ratings

Trelleborg AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trelleborg AB (publ). Trelleborg AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trelleborg AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trelleborg AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors 1198 4212 5521 55 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Trelleborg AB (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trelleborg AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Trelleborg AB (publ) Competitors -9.57% -1.68% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Trelleborg AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trelleborg AB (publ) peers beat Trelleborg AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; automotive noise damping; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions. It also provides health and medical; pipe seals and repair; printing; sealing profiles; sealing; rubber; tunnel seals; wear protection; and wheels and tires solutions. In addition, the company offers tire fitting services; bridge bearings; bridge expansion joints; cable and rubber compounds; flexible containment; electrical protection; embedded rail system; flat gaskets; grout seals; inflatable; milk liners; and noise and vibration damping solutions. Further, it provides oil sand; rubber flooring; ship fenders; squeegees; and truck and diesel solutions. Trelleborg AB (publ) was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Trelleborg, Sweden.

