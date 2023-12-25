Head to Head Review: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 1 5 1 2.75 PHX Minerals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. PHX Minerals has a consensus target price of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 65.67%. Given PHX Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Crescent Energy pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHX Minerals pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PHX Minerals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Crescent Energy and PHX Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.41 billion 0.98 $96.67 million $0.86 15.34 PHX Minerals $53.50 million 2.32 $9.16 million $0.41 8.17

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. PHX Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35% PHX Minerals 28.95% 6.66% 5.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats PHX Minerals on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

