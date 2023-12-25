Reviewing Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) & Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ryman Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Healthcare Services Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Ryman Healthcare pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Services Group pays out 195.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $1.95 8.40 Healthcare Services Group $1.67 billion 0.46 $34.63 million $0.44 23.45

Profitability

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Services Group 1.91% 11.36% 6.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Healthcare Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Healthcare and Healthcare Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Services Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Healthcare Services Group has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Healthcare Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Services Group is more favorable than Ryman Healthcare.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats Ryman Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

