WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0223

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.50 million and $6.82 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00025652 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02232877 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.