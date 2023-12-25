Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,544. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

