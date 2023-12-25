Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.06 and a fifty-two week high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

