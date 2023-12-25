Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 31.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $435.29. 4,037,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.