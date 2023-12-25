Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

RTX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,769,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

