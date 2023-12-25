RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The firm has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

