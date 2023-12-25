B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $438.22. The stock has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

