Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $39.15 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $619,661,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $212,249,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.77. 1,004,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

