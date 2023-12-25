Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.44. 4,433,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,698,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

