B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.48. 39,173,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,653,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

