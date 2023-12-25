Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,079,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

