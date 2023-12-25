Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 422 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

