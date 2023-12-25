BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.82 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $48.82 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002106 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.