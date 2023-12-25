Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 593,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $216.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

