R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 5.3% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.97. 1,231,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,866. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.