Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE SYK traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $297.50. 1,068,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.
Stryker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.
Insider Transactions at Stryker
In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
