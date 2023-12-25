CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 323.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,629 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,906,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

